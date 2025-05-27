South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo, best known for City Hunter passes away at 68

Actor Choi Jung-woo, best known for his supporting roles in popular K-dramas including The Legend of The Blue Sea and Doctor Strange has passed away at the age of 68 in South Korea. His agency confirmed the news by issuing a statement.

Choi Jung-woo's death causes shock, condolences pour in

A representative from his agency Bless ENT stated, "Actor Choi Jung-woo has left this world. The specific cause of death has not been revealed yet". Soon, condolences from fans poured in. One user wrote, "So, sad...he has played a good villain in so many shows I have enjoyed". Another user wrote, "May he rest in peace". "His role as a father is highly commendable and unforgettable. May he rest in peace, paradise, and power", wrote the third user.

As per reports, the memorial space for the deceased has been set up in room at 5 at Gimpo Woori Hospital funeral home. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on May 29th and the burial site in Suwon Yeonhwa Cemetery.

All about Choi Jung-woo

Choi Jung-woo began his career in theater, then became active as a supporting actor in film and television, notably in the sitcom Standby and dramas Quiz of God and Dr. Frost. His notable works in the K-dramas include Marry Me Now, The Secret Life of My Secretary, Soul Mechanic, Alice, Sisyphus: The Myth, and Five Enough among others.

Films Choi Jung-woo has part of include Marine Boy, Grand Prix, No Doubt, The Suicide Forecast, Deranged, The Trip Around the World, The Front Line, and The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion among others.