/Kiss of the Spider Woman: Plot, release date and more about Jennifer Lopez-Deigo Luna's musical thriller

Jennifer Lopez is a multifaceted entertainer, who has notable filmography apart from her singing career as well. The On the Floor hitmaker is all set to grace screens with a musical thriller titled Kiss of the Spider Woman. The makers recently released the trailer of the film. Let's check out the plot, cast, release date, and more.

Makers release teaser trailer of Kiss of the Spider Woman, fans react

In the trailer, Jennifer Lopez is seen playing the role of Aurora, a mysterious siren who haunts the fantasies of a political prisoner, who is held in a South American jail. It also showcases Aurora's dream sequences glides from one cellmate to another, ie, one Marxist revolutionary to a gay window dresser imprisoned for immoral behavior.

Jennifer Lopez can also be seen singing one of the musical most famous tracks, Where You Are. The movie will have 13 songs, which will be sung by Lopez, Tonatiuh, and Luna. Soon after the teaser trailer was unveiled, fans took to comment section to give their verdict about the one minute 53 seconds clip. One user wrote, “What!! Jennifer you look amazing! Please do more musicals”. Another user wrote, “She looks absolutely stunning. With this film, hopefully she gets all the recognition, which she deserves”. “Goosebumps on the skin”, wrote the third user.

Kiss of the Spider Woman: Plot, release date and more

Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on the stage musical by Terrence McNally. John Kander and Fred Ebb. It is the second adaptation of the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, following the 1985 Brazilian film adaptation.

The title of the novel relates to the film, in which after the prisoners have become lovers, Valentin remarks that rather than the panther woman who can never kiss anyone, Molina is the spider woman, who traps men in her web. It also depicts the daily conversations between two cellmates in an Argentine prison, Molina and Valentin, and the intimate bond they form in the process.

The musical drama also features Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Tony Dovolani, Josefina Scaglione, and Bruno Bichir among others. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2025. It is scheduled to be released in US cinemas on October 10, 2025, by Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions, and LD Entertainment.