/Bangladesh seizes $6.2 billion in assets linked to Sheikh Hasina amid return speculation

The Bangladesh government on Wednesday (July 15) confiscated assets worth 760 billion taka (about $6.2 billion) linked to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family and 10 business groups, marking the latest action taken against her and the Awami League.

Sheikh Hasina's government was toppled following a series of violent protests led by student groups, Bangladesh Jamaat e Islami and organisations linked to extremist forces, forcing her to flee to India.

The latest move comes as the former prime minister has hinted at returning to Dhaka later this year. Responding to her remarks, the Bangladesh government said it welcomed her return to face justice, including the death penalty awarded by International Crimes Tribunal 1 over the crackdown on the July and August 2024 protests, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of demonstrators.

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The Tarique Rahman-led government, which came to power after the February general elections, has accused Hasina of accumulating wealth through unlawful means while benefiting her relatives and business groups linked to her during her 15-year tenure.

According to the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, authorities have seized assets worth 570 billion taka within Bangladesh and another 190 billion taka overseas.

The agency's chief, Ikhtiar Mohammad Mamun, told reporters while presenting the annual summary of its activities that authorities had opened 98 cases as part of investigations into Hasina and those associated with her.

"We are still working to recover the money laundered overseas," Mamun said. "We hope to share positive developments by the end of this year".

Following Hasina's ouster, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus banned the Awami League from carrying out political activities and barred the party from contesting elections.

Hasina has remained in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 and recently said she intends to return by the end of the year.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government, which has sought her extradition, wants to ensure Hasina returns to face justice.

"The verdict will be implemented. The court will decide whether there is any scope for an appeal," he said.