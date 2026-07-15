/Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan first look unveiled from Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller

Finally, after a long wait and cryptic teasers, the makers of Haiwaan have shared the first glimpse of Priyadarshan's upcoming high-stakes thriller, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Introduced in new intense avatars, the film is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Haiwaan first look posters

Taking to his social media, Akshay wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!" alongside sharing the posters.

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The newly released visuals hint at the film's dark and suspenseful tone. In one photo, Akshay can be seen wearing a beanie against the film's red title design, while another showcases Saif with an intense expression.

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In the third and fourth posters, Akshay is flashing a sinister smile, and Saif sports another brooding look. In the last image, a young girl is spotted clutching a teddy bear, suggesting that both actors will be playing unconventional roles in the film.

The first glimpse comes a day after Akshay teased fans with a cryptic social media post that read, "Bahut Hasaa Liya. Ab Kal Se Haiwaniyat Shuru. Kal, raat 8 baje. Aur iss baar, mazaak nahi hoga."

Internet reactions

As soon as the posters surfaced online, social media users began sharing their excitement about the film. "Let's gooooooo one of the most awaited movie for me" Another added, "Crazy look sir." Praising the first look, one said, "Mass class poster." "Akshay kumar will set the screens on fire," read one comment. "Can't wait for the negative role," wrote one.

About Haiwaan

The film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif on the big screen for the first time since the 2008 film Tashan. The two actors have also worked together earlier in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The upcoming suspense thriller also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Priyadarshan's film is expected to be a mix of crime, mystery and action. The plot of Haiwaan is still kept under wraps, but the first look has definitely raised expectations of the audience.