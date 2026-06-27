/Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan gets release date; Is it a remake of a Malayalam film?

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have reunited once again with Haiwaan, and this time, joining them will be actor Saif Ali Khan. The movie has been on the list of one of the most anticipated films. A day after Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle was released, the makers of Haiwaan revealed the release date of his next.

On Saturday, the makers announced that the movie will hit theatres in September.

Sharing the post, KVN Productions, took to Instagram and wrote, “One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. #Haiwaan – A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar ✨ In cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars."

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Said to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the movie will bring together Saif and Akshay after a long time. They have worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Tashan, and more. This project marks their reunion after nearly two decades.

The shoot of the movie began in Aug 2025. At that time, Akshay shared a post on his Instagram featuring him, Saif and Priyadarshan.

He wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se 'Haiwaan' :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! (sic)” They wrapped the shoot in December 2025.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor shared his excitement about sharing the screen again with Saif and working with Priyadarshan again.

“It’s great that I’m working again with Priyadarshan ji. And the best part is that I’m working with Saif Ali Khan again. After such a long time, we’re teaming up once more, and I can’t wait to start shooting with him,” he said.

Is Haiwaan the remake of a Malayalam movie?

Haiwaan's plot details have been kept under wraps, but as per reports, the movie is the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. There is no official confirmation on this. It has also been said

that the South superstar will appear in a special cameo in the Hindi version.