/Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's comedy earns THIS much on Friday

Welcome To The Jungle was released on June 26, and the film has opened at the box office with strong numbers. Led by Akshay Kumar, the comedy drama features a massive ensemble cast. The third installment is directed by Ahmed Khan, and it earned Rs 18.75 crore (India net) after adding its paid preview collections.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid preview shows held a day before. On Friday, the film added another Rs 15 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 18.75 crore.

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The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 22.50 crore. Overseas, Welcome To The Jungle grossed Rs 6.50 crore, making its worldwide gross earnings reach Rs 29 crore on its opening day.

The comedy registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 26.46% across more than 10,800 shows on Friday and night shows attracted the highest footfall.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar has THIS request for critics ahead of Welcome to the Jungle release

WION review

WION review of the film reads, "Welcome To The Jungle is not for people who are looking for logic, realism, a screenplay and even a storyline. Several characters exist only for star value. But Ahmed Khan makes sure to compensate for these things with a load of slapstick comedy, action, nostalgia, and meta humour. The mass entertainer has jokes in almost every scene, and surprisingly, most of them bring laughs. It is a complete brain-rot comedy that never asks its audience to think too hard. If you are planning to watch the film, go for nostalgia, humour, madness, and the familiar faces, and you will enjoy the absurdity."

About Welcome To The Jungle

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar in a double role alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and several others.