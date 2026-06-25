/Akshay Kumar has THIS request for critics ahead of Welcome to the Jungle release

Ahmed Khan has done an impeccable job with the movie Welcome to the Jungle, which features 34 characters on screen. After making many headlines over it's huge star cast, the movie is set to hit theatres, and ahead of that, Akshay Kumar has a request for critics and influencers.

The movie is the latest addition to the fan-favourite Welcome franchise, and as the teaser has shown, it’s a comedy caper. Will it be just another addition to the world of comedy films, or will it earn the status of a cult just like the first one?

What is Akshay Kumar's request for critics and audiences?

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While critics' and influencers' views on a movie greatly affect its box office performance and shape audience perception, Kumar has urged them to replace star ratings with laughter emojis ahead of the release. His request comes at a time when many Hindi films are under scrutiny online, with allegations of paid negative PR and influencer-driven reviews frequently surfacing.

Sharing the movie's poster on his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis." Many of the Indian films have faced a huge criticism online over scenes and the content.

Screenshot of Akshay Kumar Photograph: (X)

700-900 people on Welcome to the Jungle set: Ahmed Khan

Khan has successfully brought a team of actors for his new adventure comedy and successfully made it. The third part of the movie has 34 actors, and recently talking about what it was like to be on the set of the movie, Ahmed revealed that beyond the every star, it's their team, and he was managing around 700 people on the set, 50 vanity vans, 250 cars

In an interview with Hollywood reporter India, he said, “So on some days, I was managing anywhere between 700 to 900 people on set,”

“Managing our set was less like managing a traditional film shoot and more like organising a massive music concert every single day,” he added.

“When audiences watch the film, they will only see the 34 characters on screen. But when you look at the breakdown behind the scenes, you realise those characters are just the tip of the iceberg. Imagine setting up a shoot of this scale,” said Ahmed.

“But here is the real math: beyond the core cast, you have their entourages— usually about five people per star. So, if you calculate 30 actors plus their immediate teams, you are looking at 150 people just on the actors’ side,” added the director.