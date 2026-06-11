/Welcome to the Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar's wildest franchise chapter yet arrives with Bollywood's biggest ensemble

Welcome to the Jungle trailer has been finally unveiled by the makers. The Bollywood film had been creating buzz for quite some time for the several troubles. Despite this, the film is scheduled to release in theatres this month. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the film stars Akshay Kumar leading a star-studded cast.
Trailer of Welcome to the Jungle unveiled, netizens' reaction
The trailer of Welcome to the Jungle begins with a team searching for an actor who was once famous. With a series of chaos and comedy on the way, the team sets out on the mission, which gradually introduces its Bollywood's biggest ensemble cast.
Also Read: Ucha Lamba Kad Forever song out: Internet reacts to Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani's Welcome To The Jungle dance track | Watch
The film's army of very able actors and comedy mavericks set the tone for a comic caper that appears to thrive on sheer unpredictability. Rather than revealing too much about the story, the trailer focuses on moments, and there are plenty of them to keep you hooked.
Several netizens flooded the comment section expressing their excitement and one user wrote,
"Akshay Kumar carrying Bollywood comedy on his shoulders again. " Another user wrote, “Akki+Raveena+Suniel+Paresh=Blockbuster.” “The way of Akki: Trailer Khatam Paisa Hajam. The og comedy king...Akshay Kumar,” wrote the third user.
Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle teaser out: Akshay Kumar returns with full-on chaos, check release date
All about Welcome to the Jungle
Trending Stories
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.
Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle release date out! Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy to hit theatres this summer
Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 26.