/Ucha Lamba Kad Forever song out: Internet reacts to Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani's Welcome To The Jungle dance track | Watch

The makers of Welcome To The Jungle have finally unveiled one of Bollywood’s most beloved musical tracks with a new avatar. Junglee Music released Ucha Lamba Kad Forever on Monday, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans.

Ucha Lamba Kad Forever

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, the song revives the spirit of the iconic chartbuster while giving it a modern makeover. The original track was composed by Anand Raj Anand and has been recreated by Vikram Montrose.

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The chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, coupled with the song’s colourful presentation and infectious rhythm, makes Ucha Lamba Kad Forever a standout addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Packed with dance-floor energy and nostalgia, the track is expected to strike a chord with audiences across generations.

The recreated version is sung by Anand Raj Anand and Rubai with lyrics by Meggha Bali, along with the original lyrics by Sameer.

Makers open up about the song

Speaking about the recreation, Vikram Montrose said, "The original Ucha Lamba Kad holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music lovers. The challenge was to retain that nostalgia while giving it a fresh identity that fits the energy of Welcome To The Jungle. We wanted audiences to instantly reconnect with the song and at the same time discover something new."

While Meggha Bali added, "Songs like these come with a legacy and an emotional connection for audiences. Our effort was to celebrate everything people loved about the original while adding a contemporary flavour that speaks to today’s listeners."

Internet reactions

As soon as the song was released, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised the new version, others missed the original track that featured Katrina Kaif.

"Disha can't replace our pretty beautiful katrina Kaif," one user wrote. While another said, "If destroying the original compositions is an art, entire bollywood is an artist. Terrible."

Impressed by the song one said, "We all miss Queen Katrina, but Disha is absolutely killing it here - bringing the heat with chemistry that’s totally on point with AK??" "Remake of Uncha Lamba Kad Song is far better than Remake of Chunari Chunari Song," wrote another. "Akshay Kumar & Disha Patani loking gorgeous," wrote the third user. "1st time nostalgia....and then it's addictive," commented another.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of this year. The film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, the film is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.