/Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar sparks excitement with stylish new poster

Akshay Kumar is all set to take fans through a journey of laughter and chaos with his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. This film comes two decades after the original Welcome, which also starred Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif.

Creating a buzz about the upcoming film, Kumar has shared a new poster from Welcome To The Jungle, sending fans into a frenzy.

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Welcome To The Jungle new poster

In the new poster shared by the actor, he can be seen standing confidently in the middle of a dense jungle, dressed in an all-black formal outfit paired with tinted sunglasses. Setting an adventurous tone, the image has also triggered nostalgia among netizens who associate the franchise with over-the-top humour.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Next… #WelcomeToTheJungle."

Earlier, in December 2025, Kumar had confirmed that the shoot for the film had wrapped. Sharing a video featuring the cast, he wrote, "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have."

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Internet reacts

Reacting to the poster, one user said, "excited," while another commented, "Can't wait akky." "I am waiting," wrote one fan. "Cant wait to watch you return to your franchise," one commented. "Childhood memories instantly refreshed," said another.

About Welcome To The Jungle

The upcoming film is the third chapter in the franchise that began with the 2007 blockbuster directed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, Welcome Back, was released in 2015, and the latest instalment hints at a larger-than-life backdrop.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is a multi-starrer film that features, Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde, and several others.