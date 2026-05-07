/Akshay Kumar takes a brief break after undergoing eye surgery

Akshay Kumar, who is riding high on the success of his recent release Bhooth Bangla, recently underwent eye surgery amid filming of his next with director Anees Bazmee. The actor is known for his relentless schedule and for multiple releases each year. However, he has now paused to focus on his health.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source shared, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Kerala schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”

A day earlier, the actor had announced the completion of a shooting schedule on X and shared an image of him with Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.

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He wrote, “Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special.”

Akshay Kumar hasn't eaten a samosa in 15 years

One of the fittest actors in the industry, Akshay is known for leading a disciplined life. While hosting Wheel of Fortune, the actor revealed he had had a samosa in 15 years.

He said, “Where is it written that if a person doesn’t eat samosas, something will go wrong? Have I done something wrong by not eating a samosa?”

Actor Saurabh Shukla also recently praised Akshay’s “old-fashioned” eating habits on a podcast with Siddharth Kannan. “He eats limited food. Properly. He eats very simple, traditional Indian food. He eats everything,”