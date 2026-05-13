/Mouni Roy breaks silence on divorce rumours with husband Suraj Nambiar; details inside

Days after speculation around Mouni Roy's marriage to businessman Suraj Nambiar flooded social media, the actress has finally broken her silence. Several reports claimed that the couple had separated after fans noticed changes in their social media activity.

Mouni Roy reacts

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a statement and requested media outlets and online users to avoid spreading unverified information about her. While she did not directly address the claims, she has requested privacy. "Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please," she wrote on Wednesday.

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What are the rumours?

In the past couple of days, social media has been filled with discussions suggesting that trouble had surfaced in her relationship with Suraj. The rumour reportedly began when netizens noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and soon after, Suraj’s Instagram account appeared to be deactivated.

Later, unverified reports claimed that the two were no longer living together, and alleged infidelity and financial disagreements. However, neither Mouni nor Suraj has publicly commented on those accusations.

Mouni Roy reacts to divorce rumours Photograph: (Instagram)

Mouni Roy's first post amid divorce rumours

Amid the ongoing buzz, the actress recently shared a warm birthday post for her close friend and producer Roopali Kadyan. "My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry’thing. Love your sarcasm, wit, beauty inside out and all that makes you; YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much I love you and you already know that. You are a witch though," she wrote alongside posting a series of photos.

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About Mouni and Suraj's relationship

The couple tied the knot in January 2022 during an intimate ceremony in Goa. Their wedding incorporated both Bengali and Malayali traditions and was attended by family members and close friends. They had largely kept their relationship private before marriage.

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