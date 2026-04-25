/Maharashtra Cyber arrests suspect for asking Akshay Kumar’s minor daughter for nudes during online game; details inside

Akshay Kumar’s daughter, Nitara Kumar, recently went through a disturbing online incident that raised concerns about children’s safety in digital spaces. As per the latest update, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has arrested an individual accused of harassing the actor's child.

The development was reportedly shared by Additional Director General of Police Yashasvi Yadav, who stated that the accused was apprehended following an investigation.

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Probe following the complaint

As per officials, Nitara encountered the accused while she was playing an online multiplayer game. It reportedly began as a normal exchange, but soon escalated into inappropriate messaging, as the individual allegedly asked her to share nude photographs.

After she informed her parents about the interaction, Kumar approached the cybercrime authorities, prompting a probe.

Yadav spoke about the case during a cyber awareness session at a Mumbai college. "He (Akshay Kumar) had a very shocking story to share with us," Yadav said, as quoted by IANS. “He said that his own daughter was being sextorted. The girl was very brave and informed her parents. Through her parents, we received this information, and that is how we handled the case.”

When Akshay Kumar spoke about the incident

The case came to light after Kumar, in October 2025, spoke about the experience during a cyber awareness event. "My daughter was playing a video game. There are some video games that you can play with someone, but you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, 'Thank you, that was great' or 'You are doing so good', very courteous messages. Suddenly, the person said, 'Where are you from?' She wrote, 'Mumbai'. And then everything was normal again. The person told her, 'Well played. You did very well. Very courteous, it felt respectful," Kumar revealed.

He further added, "Then a message came, 'Are you male or female?' She replied, 'Female'. It went on. And then, he sent a message, 'Can you send me a nude picture of yours? My daughter, she switched off the whole thing. She went and told my wife. It was great that she went and spoke to my wife about it. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime. People and children get carried away. Extortion money has to be given. There are many cases of suicide. In the digital world, it is very important that our children learn about this."