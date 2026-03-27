/'Don’t produce films': Akshay Kumar on Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case, says he warned him earlier

Rajpal Yadav and Akshay Kumar are coming together onscreen for Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla. This is also Yadav’s first film after he surrendered and served a few days in Tihar Jail in connection with his Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case. He is now out on bail.

While promoting their upcoming film, Akshay spoke about Rajpal’s case while recalling late actor Asrani’s advice about not producing films.



Veteran actor Asrani passed away in October 2025, and Bhoot Bangla will be one of his last films.



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Promoting their horror-comedy, the director and actor fondly spoke about their time with Asrani. While talking about him, Kumar recalled his last conversation with the veteran actor, during which he spoke about facing the biggest stress of his life and warned him never to produce a film.



Akshay Kumar also spoke about his last conversation with Asrani. He said, “I have done a lot of films with him. In his last days, he shared a couple of things from his life with me. He spoke about the time he faced the biggest stress of his life, he had told me, never produce a film. He said, ‘Akshay, don’t ever produce a film, it was the biggest mistake of my life when I put in my own money. When you produce a film with someone else’s money, it’s fine, the risk and profit is their’s, when you think of earning more for yourself by putting in your money, it never sits well.''

Akshay Kumar on Rajpal Yadav's cheque-bounce case

While discussing Asrani’s advice, Kumar and Priyadarshan also spoke about Yadav’s case, which became a major talking point in the film industry in February.

Speaking about Rajpal Yadav’s cheque-bounce case, Kumar referred to the issue that began in 2010 when Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore to produce his own film. However, he was unable to repay the borrowed money after the film failed at the box office.

Talking about Yadav’s financial distress, the actor said he had advised him not to produce films. Saying that they are actors and should not try to be producers, as they don't know how to invest the money.

“It comes to the same thing that Asrani sahab said, never produce a film. I told him, ‘don’t produce films’. We are actors and producers know how to produce a film, so you should not try to be a producer when you don’t know the trick. If you are an actor, you should stay an actor,'' the actor shared.

Saying that he hopes that Rajpal comes out of his situation completely, he said,''Do not think of making money hurriedly through shortcuts. I hope Rajpal comes out of this situation completely. What an actor he is! When people give 100 percent, he delivers 120-140 percent. It is so much fun working with him. Our banter comes so naturally that sometimes the line is not even written in the script, and when we make it and show it to him (Priyadarshan), he likes it.”

