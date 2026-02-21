How Amitabh Bachchan's 'appearance' triggered Rajpal Yadav’s Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case



Actor Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar Jail after securing an interim bail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The case stems from a decade-long dispute with businessman Madhav Gopal Aggarwal, who had given the actor a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010 for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. However, when the film failed to perform at the box office, it led to financial distress, and the actor was unable to repay the loan, resulting in a prolonged court battle.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Yadav’s lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, explained the origins of the case, which surprisingly involved legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

How Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case involves Amitabh Bachchan?

Revealing key details, the lawyer said that Madhav gave the loan to Yadav in 2010, and both parties signed an agreement along with three supplementary agreements until August 2012. As per the latest document, Rajpal had issued five cheques to the businessman, which were to be encashed starting December 2012.

However, it was the music launch event in September 2012 that allegedly triggered the current lawsuit. During the event, Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance, and the complainant reportedly wanted to share the stage with him. When Rajpal’s team refused, it allegedly caused friction.

“In September, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in for the film’s music launch and the complainant wanted to share the stage with him. Rajpal’s team said no to that as Mr Bachchan wasn’t taking any favours for his presence, and the complainant got annoyed by that. He moved to the Delhi HC in September 2012 based on that agreement, asking for a stay on the film until his dues were cleared,'' the lawyer said.



''The case was dragged till December 2012 when he deposited the first cheque of ₹60,60,350 which was honoured,” Bhaskar shares.

Later, Madhav filed an undertaking to lift the stay on the film, and both parties entered into a consent agreement in 2013. Following this, all previous agreements were to be declared null and void.

“A fresh consent decree was passed in 2016 and as per law it is unchallengeable by either parties. The amount of ₹10.40 crores was due as per that. The complainant signed an undertaking that previous agreements will not be revived if the said amount is returned to them. The HC also said that the recovery of this money should only be done by way of execution,” he shares.

An execution petition was reportedly filed in 2016, and ₹1.90 crore was paid to the complainant. For the remaining amount, another guarantor, Mr Anant Dattaram, came forward and offered his property, valued at Rs 15 crore, as surety, seeking one month for repayment. However, the complainant allegedly refused to accept the surety.

Bhaskar adds, “He offered his property valued at Rs 15 crores as surety for him, asking for one month's time to return the amount. Surprisingly, the complainant refused to take this and asked for Rajpal ji’s imprisonment for the satisfaction of the decree. The execution stated this in writing and added that since no other mode of execution is suggested, the execution was closed."

While the execution proceedings were ongoing, the complainant reportedly revived the cheques from the third supplementary agreement, which was to be nullified after the consent agreement. In March 2018, based on that old agreement, the trial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and imposed a fine of ₹11.5 crore.

What's the latest update on Rajpal Yadav's case?