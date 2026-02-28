/'We will sell every inch of you..' Rajpal Yadav on cheque bounce case: Complainant’s motive was revenge and see him in jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav held a press conference on Saturday (Feb 28) to answer questions related to his Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. The actor was released on interim bail from Tihar Jail on Feb 18 after his team paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant as per the court's order.

More than a week after Yadav and his lawyer arranged a press conference, he answered questions related to his case, his financial woes, and the Rs 5 crore loan he took from Delhi businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, in 2010.

Speaking to the media, Rajpal and his lawyer claimed that the complainant always wanted to send him to jail, despite him being offering his property worth of crore to them as a security.

Saying that their intention was to see him in jail, Rajpal’s lawyer said, “They (complainant) had said in the press conference that they never intended to send Rajpal to jail. That is not true. In 2018, Rajpal had submitted a security amount in court and he was also ready to attach his property papers, but Madhav Gopal Agarwal refused the same and chose to send him to jail.”

Accusing them of maligning Rajpal’s image as they continued to spread lies about the actor, the lawyer added, ''If he would have taken the security amount the case would have closed in 2018 itself. His intention was never the money, it was to see Rajpal in jail.”

During the interaction, the actor also opened up about the financial help he has received from across the country, through social media and from his fans, after he surrendered and his case became a national headline.

Saying that he will pay all money back that he has received, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor said,“In the last 20 days from kids’ gullak to Rs 1 crore from social media and more… I will send out a statement naming them… There are 4-5 names I want to take. Also those who are not known, I want to thank them all. I want to thank them for their sympathy but I also want to ask them to send their bank details, I just want time from them, but I will pay them back all the money with respect.''

Rajpal Yadav said Madhav Gopal Agarwal had done the case out of revenge.

Delhi industrialist Madhav Gopal Agarwal of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd had invested Rs 5 crore in Rajpal’s 2010. But due to the delay in payments and high interest, the total liability is now Rs 10.40.

‘’If I had recording I would have shown you, they told me, ‘If you don’t send us Rs 10.40 crore toh tumhara ek ek inch bekwa dunga (If you don’t send us Rs 10.40 crore, we will sell every inch of you),” Yadav said.