

Actor Rajpal Yadav is going through a rough patch in his life. The actor, who has made the entire country laugh with his outstanding performances in several films, is currently behind bars in a cheque-bounce case. Amid all this, Yadav has been receiving help from several friends in the industry, and recently, director Priyadarshan also came forward and spoke about the crisis Yadav has been going through.

On February 5, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea requesting more time in a cheque bounce case linked to unpaid dues of nearly Rs 9 crore.

Priyadarshan on Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case, says ‘poor education’ is the reason

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Yadav in several superhit movies, such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, and more.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the director said that he was aware of Yadav's financial crisis and even asked the producers that they both recently worked to increase his fees.

“I have known him for more than 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers (Jubilee Films) of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie,” he said.

Speaking further, the director said that he's aware of Rajpal's court case, which he has been battling for over a decade now. Calling Yadav a ''good soul,'' the director said that he got stuck due to his poor education.

“I knew about his problem. That’s why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul,” he said.



Celebrities offer financial help to Rajpal Yadav



After Yadav’s financial woes became public, the Bollywood industry came forward in support of him. Several celebrities have come forward publicly, while others have secretly reached out to the actor to support him.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, Varun Dhawan, and politician Tej Pratap Yadav have come forward to help Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav's cheque-bounce case: Here's what we know