/'Some people never get it': Akshay Kumar opens up on fear of being forgotten

Akshay Kumar is among the few actors in Bollywood who are known to manage multiple projects at one time. Being fast-paced, he is said to often complete shooting for a film in just 50-55 days.

Recently, the Bhooth Bangla actor opened up about the realities of fame and admitted that stardom often comes with relentless attention and the fear that public interest may go away with time.

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Akshay Kumar on dealing with fame

During a recent interaction, Kumar spoke about the constant media presence that surrounds celebrities. When asked how he deals with cameras and public scrutiny, the actor said, "Sometimes you wake up in the night at 4.30, and by the time you step out, it already feels like nine in the morning," describing the relentless pace of a star’s life.

Despite the pressures, Kumar acknowledged that the attention that comes with fame is also part of the journey. "One day the cameramen may not be there. The arc lights may not be there. I just want to keep acting for as long as I can," he said admitting that celebrity status can be unpredictable. "I love films and I want to all kinds of films for as long as I live. I want to do action, comedy, tragedy, emotional - everything. I want to try everything."

Akshay Kumar recalls his beginnings

Recalling his humble beginnings in Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Kumar said he sees his career as a rare opportunity that he does not want to take for granted. "I have got this chance. Some people never get it. People love me, they watch my films, why would I let go of that?," he added.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Kumar is currently busy with multiple projects. Recently, the actor surprised fans by joining the upcoming installment of the popular comedy franchise, Golmaal 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cast also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi. In the recently shared video by the filmmaker, Kumar can be seen in a bold look, sending fans to frenzy.