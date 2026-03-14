/Golmaal 5 shooting begins! Akshay Kumar joins Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise | Watch

Rohit Shetty turned 52 on Saturday, and he surprised fans with the announcement of Golmaal 5 on his birthday. The director revealed that the latest installment of the comedy franchise has officially gone on floors and filming began on March 14, 2026.

Golmaal 5 announced

Taking to his social media accounts, the filmmaker shared a video from the film's set. The announcement clip featured glimpses of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi, who played key roles in the previous films of the franchise. Meanwhile, what caught the attention of the fans was the surprise addition of Akshay Kumar to the cast.

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"20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work," Shetty's post read. "So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

Akshay Kumar in Golmaal 5

In the video, Kumar can be seen with a bald look and dressed in a black kurta-pyjama paired with dark sunglasses. Fans are excited to witness an extra punch of chaos and comedy in the upcoming film, as this is the first time he will be part of the Golmaal universe.

Kumar also shared the announcement video on his Instagram and wished Shetty on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!," the actor wrote.

About Golmaal

The beloved franchise began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, and since then it has become one of Bollywood's favourite comedy series. Over the years, Shetty expanded the universe with Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The upcoming film also marks the return of Sharman Joshi to the franchise after two decades. He was seen in the first film as Laxman Prasad Apte.