/Rohit Shetty residence firing case update: MCOCA invoked against five accused by Mumbai Police

Ever since the gunshots were fired outside the Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence late at night last month, has left everyone shocked. With the investigation going on, the latest development is that the Mumbai Police has reportedly invoked MCOCA against the five accused in connection with the case.

According to an ANI report, the five accused in connection with the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's house were produced before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. The report suggests that police suspect an organised crime network is behind the attack. The court has remanded all five accused to police custody until February 17.

Reportedly, following the invocation of MCOCA, the Defence advocate Ajinkya Mirgal stated, "MCOCA has been added today. Police said in the court that the weapon recovered from accused number one, Sakat, was given to him by Praveen Lonkar, who is involved in the Baba Siddique murder case and has been in jail for one and a half years. We stated that he has been in jail for a year and a half. When and how did he get the weapon? This possibility seems a little doubtful to us."

Rohit Shetty's residence firing incident case

According to a report by ANI, DCP Sambhaji Kadam revealed that the suspects hailed from different locations across Pune. "We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation," he said.

Unidentified assailants had recently fired four rounds outside the Bollywood director’s residence, police officials said. Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty’s residential tower in Mumbai’s Juhu area, while police and forensic teams secured the spot for a detailed examination.

Golmaal 5 filming postponed due to firing incident

As per a Mid-Day report, Golmaal 5 was planned to go on floors in Mumbai after February 15, 2025, but after the incident, it will proceed after police clearance. A source from the creative team said, "The film was to roll after February 15 in Mumbai. Whether the shoot dates move will now depend on Shetty and clearance from the police." However, there has been no official confirmation of the postponement.