/Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla first song teaser out! Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge to release tomorrow | Watch

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has already created a buzz among fans as the upcoming horror-comedy marks the much-awaited reunion of the actor with director Priyadarshan after over a decade. The makers have recently dropped the teaser of the film’s first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, which is set to release on February 26.

About the song's teaser

The teaser was shared on Wednesday with a caption, "Main apne bhooths ke saath ready hoon… are you? #RamJiAakeBhalaKarengeTeaser out now. Song out tomorrow! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026." The clip showcases a glimpse of the colourful, high-energy song, sending fans to frenzy. Akshay Kumar appears in his signature comic form, delivering exaggerated expressions and chaotic humour that instantly remind people of his classic comedy era. Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar, the song features vocals by Dev Arijit and a rap segment by Mellow D.

Fans reactions

As soon as the teaser surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with praise. "Comedy king is back,” one user wrote, while another said, “OG entertainer.” "Chartbuster loading,” read the third comment. "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge = Pure magic," one user said, praising the song. "Akshay Kumar × priyadarshan. The legendary duo is back," another user wrote.

About Bhooth Bangla

As the film brings back Kumar and Priyadarshan together after 2010 Khatta Meetha, fans are expecting the revival of the mix of slapstick humour and chaos that once dominated theatres. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.