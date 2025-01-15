Akshay Kumar and Tabu are all set to reunite on screen after 25 long years. The duo will be seen sharing screen space in Priyadarshan's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. The film is being touted as one of the major releases of 2026.



On Thursday, Kumar, who also serves as the co-producer of the film along with Balaji Motion Pictures, welcomed Tabu on set with a warm hug. The moment was captured and shared on Balaji Motion Pictures' social media handle.



"Some things get better and iconic with time! 😍@priyadarshan.official , @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhoothBangla in Jaipur," the caption read.

Advertisment

Deepika Padukone reacts to L&T chairman's remarks on working Sundays: 'Shocking'

Advertisment

Tabu, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite

Interestingly, Akshay and Tabu previously shared screen space in classic cult films like Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Watching them collaborate again after such a long hiatus will undoubtedly be a treat for fans.

Bollywood Actors Taking Behind-the-Scenes Roles In 2025

Advertisment

Moreover, the film will also reunite the iconic trio of director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Tabu, who last worked together in the cult comedy Hera Pheri. This has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation for the film, which is coming with such a stellar cast.

Earlier this week, Tabu had announced her inclusion in the film with a photo of the clap board from the sets of Bhooth Bangla.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Hum yahan bandh hain. @priyadarshan.Official @balajimotionpictures @akshaykumar @ektarkapoor @jishu.Sengupta @ipritamofficial @wamiqagabbi."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for its theatrical release on 2nd April 2026.

Akshay Kumar on his dry run at box office: 'You just keep working hard'