Bollywood Actors Taking Behind-the-Scenes Roles In 2025
By: Shomini Sen
Ajay Devgn is taking on the director's hat once again for an untitled project that will feature his longtime friend and co-star, Akshay Kumar. This collaboration is highly anticipated, and fans are excited to see Ajay’s unique storytelling style behind the camera.
After making his mark as an actor and stand-up comedian worldwide, Vir Das is set to make his directorial debut with Happy Patel. The film, which stars Imran Khan in the lead role, is backed by Imran's uncle, Aamir Khan. Vir and Imran’s previous collaboration in Delhi Belly was a hit, and expectations are high for this new venture.
Lakadbaggha actor Anshuman Jha is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with the black comedy thriller Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The film, shot entirely in the UK, stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, and Paresh Pahuja, among others. Having already garnered acclaim at international film festivals, the film is expected to release in India in the first quarter of 2025.
Shahid Kapoor is embracing his entrepreneurial side in 2025 with a trilogy he is both starring in and producing. This marks his debut as a producer. The trilogy, inspired by Amish Tripathi’s novel, is a period mythological war saga. Shahid has partnered with Netflix for this ambitious project, which is expected to be on the scale of epic films like Baahubali.
After the success of Stree 2 in 2024, Rajkummar Rao is making his debut as a producer with the crime comedy Toaster. Collaborating with Netflix, Rajkummar will also star alongside Sonakshi Sinha in this exciting project. Directed by Vivek Daschaudhary who served as an assistant on Guns and Gulaabs, Toaster is expected to go into production in January 2025 and release later that year.
