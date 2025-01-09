A video featuring Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan has sparked controversy over his remarks on workplace culture. In the video, he is shown commenting on how employees of his company should be working even on Sundays. The video has sparked outrage on social media, and many have called out Subrahmanyan, including Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Padukone is also a well-known mental health advocate, and she has weighed in on the debate on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone reacts

Sharing journalist Faye D'Souza's post about the same, Deepika wrote on Instagram stories “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."

What did L&T chairman say?

SN Subrahmanyan sparked discussions after saying that employees should work 90 hours a week. His statement came when he was asked during employee interaction why the multi-billion dollar company is still making its employees work on Saturdays.



"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays,” he said in a video circulated on social media.

He further asked his employee why they were sitting at home and how long can they "stare at their wives". “Come on, get to the office and start working," he added.

Deepika Padukone's work on mental health support

Deepika Padukone is a prominent advocate for mental health awareness in India. Deepika opened up about her own battle with depression a few years back and since then has been a vocal advocate of mental health awareness. She founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to destigmatize mental health issues and provide support to those in need. The foundation runs awareness programs, offers resources, and conducts training for medical professionals to better address mental health needs.

Meanwhile, Deepika is on a maternity break at the moment after welcoming her daughter Dua in September with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also costarred Singh along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

