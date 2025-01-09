After Narayan Murthy, the chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) SN Subrahmanyan sparked discussions after saying that employees should work 90 hours a week. His statement came when he was asked during employee interaction why the multi-billion dollar company is still making its employees work on Saturday. Subrahmanyan replied that he regrets he is not able to make them work on Sundays too.

"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays,” he said in a video circulated on social media.

He further asked his employee why they were sitting at home and how long can they "stare at their wives". “Come on, get to the office and start working," he added.

He defended his statement by narrating a story that he met a Chinese person who claimed that his country would beat the US and the reason is Chinese people work 90 hours a week while Americans do just 50 hours a week.

“So that’s the answer for you. If you have got to be on top of the world. You have to work 90 hours a week. Get going, guys. Come on,” Subrahmanyan said.

After the video circulated on the social media platform Reddit, people compared him with Infosys founder Narayan Murthy who has been criticised for a long time for telling employees to work 50 hours a week.

People were seen asking Subrahmanyan why a low-paid employee should be expected to work like a CEO.

A Reddit user wrote, "I don’t care about competing with China. Let China become number one; it doesn’t make any difference to me. I just want to sit with my family and enjoy the limited amount of time I have here on earth with my loved ones,"

“I was in that speech yesterday. Someone asked in L&T if sick leave is approved only if you fall sick for two days, why and how come we can fall sick only one day? He said ‘Then don’t fall sick’,” another user claimed.

So others said that the private sector's approach to harassing people like this is the reason there is an immense craze in the government sector among Indians.

