Donald Trump recently reposted a video in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was referred to as a "deep, dark son of a bitch." This comes only weeks after Netanyahu described a phone conversation with Trump as “very friendly, warm, and important,” discussing hostage negotiations and Syria.

The video, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform on Wednesday (January 8), features economist Jeffrey Sachs speaking to Tucker Carlson. In the clip, Sachs accuses Netanyahu of shaping US foreign policy to serve Israel's interests, claiming he has pushed for "endless wars" in the Middle East.

Sachs alleges that since 1995, Netanyahu has followed a strategy to weaken Hamas and Hezbollah by undermining their backers in countries like Iraq, Iran, and Syria. “[Netanyahu’s] gotten us into endless wars and because of the power of all of this in US politics, he’s gotten his way” Sachs said during the interview.

It remains unclear why Trump chose to share the video. The timing coincides with ongoing diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the current US administration to negotiate a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages in the region.

Last month, Netanyahu had spoken positively about his discussion with Trump, saying, “It was a very friendly, very warm and very important conversation. We spoke about the need to complete Israel’s victory, and we also spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages,” as reported by CNN.

On Tuesday, 7 January, Trump issued a warning to Hamas, stating that if the group fails to release hostages by the time he takes office on 20 January, “all hell will break out.”

Speaking at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, he said, “If those hostages aren’t back, I don’t want to hurt your negotiation, but if they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East.”

Trump Netanyahu ties

During his first term as president, Trump made noteworthy diplomatic moves in support of Netanyahu, such as recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019 and backing the Abraham Accords with Gulf nations. In 2022, Trump hosted Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago during the Israeli leader’s US visit.

However, relations between the two leaders soured when Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election. Trump publicly criticised Netanyahu, saying, “I haven’t spoken to [the Israeli leader] since. Fuck him.”

Following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, Netanyahu appeared to extend an olive branch, congratulating him on X (formerly Twitter). Netanyahu wrote, “Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”

