Donald Trump Jr.’s recent trip to Greenland has sparked speculations about what the US President-elect Donald Trump is planning. His visit came two weeks after Trump suggested that he wanted to acquire Greenland.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said in a post on his Truth social media platform.

During a press conference on Tuesday (Jan 7), Trump was asked whether he would use military or economic coercion to acquire Greenland. To this, he responded by saying, “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two, but I can say this: We need them for economic security.”

The president-elect has suggested that having Greenland will benefit the US in security. However, some experts believe that he may also be looking to use the natural resources that are found on the world’s largest island.

Geopolitical position

Home to 56,000 people, Greenland is a former Danish colony with a unique geopolitical position. The country lies between the US and Europe, with its capital, Nuuk, closer to New York than Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

The location of Greenland also offers a strategic maritime region of Northwest Passage shipping lane between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom.

Rare minerals

Greenland is rich in deposits of natural resources, which may be appealing to Trump. The island has oil, gas, and other rare metals that could be used in the production of green technologies like electric cars and wind turbines, as well as military equipment.

Opportunities amid loss of ice

The melting of ice in Greenland and Arctic regions due to climate change has created some economic opportunities. The loss of ice has led to the opening of new shipping routes, that could make shipping faster and increase its frequency. This also makes access to the natural resources easier.

Trump is not the only US president to suggest gaining ownership of the island country. In 1867, President Andrew Johnson bought the Alaskan territory. He also considered buying Greenland and offered $100 million to Denmark for its ownership, but the deal was not made.

Currently, the US has an air base, Pituffik Space Base, in northwest Greenland under the 1951 defence treaty.

