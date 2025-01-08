Billionaire Elon Musk, on Wednesday (January 8), took a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his comments on rejecting the Canada-US merger pitched by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Reacting to Trudeau's post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk wrote, "Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn’t matter what you say."

Trudeau on Tuesday posted a strongly worded message on X saying, "There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."

'Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State': Trump

This development comes days after Justin Trudeau stepped down from the post of Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal party leader. Shortly after his resignation, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social, saying, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

Trump on Wednesday also shared a distorted map of the United States which showed Canada as part of America alongside the caption "Oh Canada!”

While delivering his first comments after the certification of his victory, Trump on Tuesday (Jan 7) said, “Economic force, because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like. And it would also be much better for national security. You don't forget, we basically protect Canada."

"We don't need anything they have. We don't need their dairy products, we have more than they have. We don't need anything, so why are we losing $200 billion a year and more to protect Canada? And I said that to, as I called him, Governor Trudeau. I said, listen, what would happen if we didn't subsidize you if we didn't? Because we give them a lot of money, we help them," he added.

