Sunny ways, my friends. Sunny ways! That’s how Justin Trudeau, smiled widely and waved to a crowd of supporters, began his 2015 victory speech! After nearly a decade of headlines, debates, and global attention, Justin has officially announced his resignation as Canada’s prime minister, marking the end of an era. He saw both triumphs and challenges, and his move now gives space for a new chapter in Canada’s leadership while he will stay the caretaker PM until the Liberal Party chooses a new leader.

His career has been anything but ordinary. We know him as a prominent PM redefining Canada’s politics, but his talents extend far beyond the political spectrum.

From politics to superhero

As the 54-year-old plans to hand over the duties, let’s go back to 2016 before he entered the hallways of politics. He was a school teacher and snowboard instructor. His career took a fun twist when he became an action hero in Marvel’s Civil War II: Choosing Sides.

In the comic, he is depicted as a hero battling evildoers in Canada’s parliament and stepping into a boxing ring. Interestingly, at 44, he appeared on the cover of a comic in a vest with a maple leaf, looking tough and all ready for action!

A page from a new issue of Marvel's Civil War II features Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photograph: (Artwork by Ramón Pérez/Courtesy of Marvel)

The man behind the illustration: Ramon Perez

He is shown with his elbows resting on the ropes of the ring, surrounded by members of the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight—Puck, Sasquatch, and Aurora—while Iron Man stands in the background, ready to jump and lend a hand if needed, according to the Toronto-based cartoonist Ramon Perez, who created the illustration.

The mind behind the illustration, Perez said he wanted to give the oh-so-dashing PM a touch of attitude, capturing his bold and charismatic style: "a bit of, I guess, a little bit of attitude, a little bit of smugness," he said.

Perez further said, "Like you don’t know if he’s already been boxing for a bit or if he’s just gearing up for the fight," describing Justin’s drawing in Civil War II. The initial draft showed him bare-chested, but Marvel felt it might be too bold for the audience.

Trudeau’s cameo in the Marvel universe

Trudeau appeared in Marvel comics when Canadian artist and writer Chip Zdarsky was creating a story about the superhero team Alpha Flight.. Chip decided that Trudeau should be included. “He’s the face of Canada in popular culture right now,” Zdarsky said.



Justin’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada, also made an appearance in Marvel Comics back in 1979.

