Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the Prime Minister of Canada and chief of the Liberal party on Tuesday (Jan 7). The Parliament has been prorogued until March 24, 2025, to allow for this leadership transition. The development comes as pressure in his party grew to resign, especially post the resignation of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland, which was seen as a big jolt to Tradeau.

Advertisment

Explaining the rise and fall or Trudeau and India Canada ties under him.

Rise of Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau was born into political royalty as the son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, one of Canada's most iconic prime ministers. He had a clear head start, public recognition and connections in Canada's politics. He took over the leadership of Liberal party in 2013, and revitalised it. Seen as a young, dynamic leader, he led the liberal party to a major victory in 2015. Trudeaumania ushered in, as his international likability increased.

Advertisment

Also Read: Who is Anita Anand, Indian-origin leader among contenders for next Canada PM?

Rise continues

Once in office, Trudeau managed to navigate several challenges, including negotiating the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) to replace NAFTA, legalising recreational cannabis, and implementing policies like the Canada Child Benefit, which aimed at reducing child poverty. During COVID crisis, he was able to provide leadership as he implemented Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to support workers affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia attacks by banning over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms. He even increased, immigration targets, with Canada welcoming record numbers of immigrants to address labour shortages and demographic challenges.

Advertisment

The fall begins

In 2021, he again won the elections to become the PM, but, his party fell short of a majority, this time with 158 seats. They entered into a formal supply and confidence agreement with National Democratic Party (NDP) led by Jagmeet Singh, someone who openly backed Khalistani causes and continues to be vitriolic in terms of his anti India comments. NDP support helped Liberal govt to continue to implement policies on affordable housing, COVID crisis but it was clearly a devil's deal.

Fall became the norm

Rising inflation, housing unaffordability, and economic recovery post COVID-19 soon became a significant issue. As ratings fell, Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre became the rising star. The sudden resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in December 2024, due to disagreements over economic policy and handling of threats by incoming US President Donald Trump, was a critical blow. Freeland's departure was an internal vote of no confidence. Jagdeep Singh's NDP soon withdrew support and threatened to support no confidence motion. The writing was on the wall for Trudeau, once the star leader in the world, he became embattled Prime Minister of Canada.

Also Read: WATCH: Trudeau’s resignation speech notes blow away ahead of announcement; 'I'll wing it'

India ties

Among the many failures of Trudeau will be failure to manage ties with India, the 5th largest economy of the world. In 2023, he stood in the parliament and alleged that "agents of the govt of India" were responsible for killing of India listed terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. With Jagdeep Singh's NDP in support to Liberal government, Trudeau was seen looking away from increasing space for Khalistani anti India elements in the country. Trudeau in 2024 attended events where Khalistanis were very vocal on anti India comments. During India farmers protests, Trudeau publicly expressed "concerns", something that was seen as pandering to his vote bank politics. A strong reaction came from India, who withdrew its High commissioner, diplomats, and expelled Canadian Diplomats. Canada too followed suit, announcing expelling of Indian diplomats. And by the time Trudeau announced his decision to leave office, Delhi Ottawa ties were on a free fall.

Trump card

In Trump's first term (from 2016) ties remained strained over Trump's America first policy, including threats of tariffs on steel and aluminum. With Trump's 2024 election victory, Canada was among the first set of countries the incoming US President said will face tariffs. The incoming US President, many times trolled the Canadian leader by calling Canada the 51st state and referring to him as a "governor". While made in jest, it looked like the attempts were made to get policy concessions from Ottawa. Trump's victory overall was a political quake for Trudeau.

What next

For now it looks like it's over for Trudeau, but never say never in politics. The Liberal party will need to select a new leader through a process that involves registered party members across the country. If opposition parties move forward with a no-confidence vote, or if the new Liberal leader seeks to consolidate power, an election could be called before the scheduled October 2025 date. The Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, is poised to capitalise on any perceived Liberal weakness. Questions will remain on how Khalistani vote bank politics goes, and if other Canadian leaders plan to use it as part of domestic politics. With Trudeau gone, it gives space for a reset in ties with India.