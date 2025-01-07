In a dramatic turn of events, Justin Trudeau's resignation speech was almost derailed, quite literally.

Videos from the moment have been doing rounds on social media where it can be seen that as Trudeau stepped out of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, a gust of wind swept away the notes placed on his podium.

Page after page flew off, prompting gasps of "whoa" and "uh-oh" from the crowd.

Trudeau took the unexpected turn in stride, flashing a twisted smile as he jokingly remarked, "I'll wing it."

His reaction drew nervous laughter from the crowd. Unfazed, Trudeau then made an attempt to salvage what was left of his speech, but another sheet slipped away from the podium, carried off by the breeze.

Trudeau neatly folded the remaining pages, tucked them, and smoothly transitioned to a teleprompter for the historic announcement.

The lighthearted moment briefly eased the tension surrounding Trudeau's resignation announcement, which marked the end of his nearly decade-long tenure as Canadian Prime Minister.

Trudeau’s resignations speech starts blowing away in the wind as he steps out to the podium pic.twitter.com/T4qWdRZ97P — William Dean (@wtdean01) January 6, 2025

Trudeau resigns as Canada Prime Minister

Trudeau stepped down as Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader on Monday (Jan 6).

He announced his resignation during a press conference, marking an end to nearly a decade in power.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," he said.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau added.

"A new Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into that next election. I'm excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead," he said.

Trudeau announced that the Parliament will be suspended until March 24. He will stay on as PM until a new party leader is chosen.

His decision comes amid Trudeau's falling popularity in recent times, with his government surviving a series of no-confidence votes brought forth by the opposition with a razor-thin margin.

Even members of his own Liberal party have publicly called for his resignation in the past.



Justin Trudeau took over as the Liberal Party leader in 2013. Sweeping to power in 2015, he helped the Liberals win in 2019 and 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)