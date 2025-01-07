As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday (Jan 7), the race for a successor is getting close. Among the possible contenders is an Indian-origin politician, Anita Anand, Minister of Transport of Canada.

Anand has an impressive track record of governance and public service and has been one of the most ambitious Liberal Party members.

Who is Anita Anand?

One of the top contenders that could replace Trudeau is the 57-year-old Anita Anand.

Born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Anita Anand is a Canadian lawyer and politician. Currently, she is serving as the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and has remained a key member of the Liberal Party of Canada. She entered politics in 2019 when she represented Oakville, a town in the suburbs of Toronto.

Anand holds three degrees – Bachelor of Arts in Political Studies from Queen’s University, Bachelor of Arts in Jurisprudence from Oxford University and Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University. She completed her Master of Laws from the University of Toronto.

Earlier, Anand has held academic positions at prestigious institutions including Yale, Queen’s University and Western University. Before entering politics, she worked as a law professor at the University of Toronto.

Anand’s parents, Saroj D Ram and SV (Andy) Anand, were both physicians in India. She also has two sisters, Gita and Sonia Anand.

Anita Anand’s political career

Anand has held significant political positions, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, that earned her praises for her efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic like securing vaccines. She was appointed Minister of Defence in 2021 and took the responsibility for assisting Ukraine during the war with Russia. She also handled personnel issues in the Canadian Armed Forces. In December 2024, she was appointed as the Transport Minister of the country.

Another Indian-origin politician, George Chahal, an advocate and community leader, is eyeing the position of interim leader of Canada after Trudeau’s exit.

