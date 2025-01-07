US President-elect Donald Trump, on Monday (Jan 6), responded to Justin Trudeau's resignation as the Canadian Prime Minister by reiterating his proposal that the country should merge with the United States.

Trump took to his official Truth Social handle and wrote, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."

"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he added.

Trudeau, on Monday, stepped down as Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader as he announced his resignation during a press conference, marking an end to nearly a decade in power.

Trudeau said, "I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process."

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he added.

"A new Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into that next election. I'm excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead," Trudeau further said.

Trump calls Trudeau Canada’s 'governor'

This is not the first time Trump has mocked Trudeau. Earlier, he took a jibe at the former Canadian leader calling him Canada’s “governor”.

He denounced Canada for its trade practices alleging that Ottawa exploited Washington.

"No one can answer why we subsidise Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year?" Trump wrote in a post on his social media handle in December.

"Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on Taxes and military protection," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)