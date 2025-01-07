As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday (Jan 6), billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the news saying the year is “looking good”. This comes days before Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Trudeau announced his resignation following weeks of scrutiny from his fellow Liberal Party members, who called for his resignation, and a decline in his popularity among Canadians.

“2025 is looking good,” the Tesla CEO wrote in an X post while resharing a post that listed major events of the year.

2025 is looking good 🔥 🚀 😎 https://t.co/qhVMzzy3yW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

“Trump won. Trudeau resigned. Keir Starmer got exposed. Nayib Bukele cut crime by 95% in El Salvador. Javier Milei created the first surplus since 2008 in Argentina. Masculinity is back. Great men are ascendant. And just in time. We’re going to need them,” the post read.

Internet reacts to Musk’s response

Musk’s post has gained thousands of comments with people saying they are happy with Trudeau’s resignation.

“The future is bright,” a user commented on Musk’s post.

A second wrote, “Can't wait! Every year brings new opportunities. Let's make the most of it!”

“Great to start the year. Let's take our country back to the values that made it great, safe, and strong. Then we can help other countries, like Britain, do likewise.” a user said.

“In 14 days, it's about to get a whole lot better!” another said, referring to Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Trudeau’s resignation

On Monday (Jan 6) Justin Trudeau announced that he is stepping down as Canada’s Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” he said during a press conference.

Trudeau had been in power for nearly a decade after his sweeping win in 2015, followed by victory in 2019 and 2021.

In response to Trudeau’s resignation, Donald Trump has renewed his offer to merge Canada with the US, making it the 51st state.

(With inputs from agencies)