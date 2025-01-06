Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as per reports, is expected to announce his resignation as the Liberal Party Leader as early as Monday (Jan 6).

Advertisment

Citing three sources, The Globe and Mail on Sunday (Jan 5) reported that the embattled Canadian leader will announce his plans to leave the party leadership before a key national caucus meeting, set to happen on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Also read | Canada PM Justin Trudeau could resign this week: Reports

Here's all you need to know about Trudeau's potential resignation and who could replace him as the leader.

Advertisment

Will Trudeau also resign as the UK Prime Minister?

As per reports, it is not yet clear whether Justin Trudeau would also immediately resign as Canada's PM or stay on till a successor is selected.

If he resigns, the Liberals will name an interim PM while the party sets up a special leadership convention, which usually takes months to arrange. If an election takes place before then, the Liberal Party would be in the hands of a prime minister not chosen by the party; something that has never happened in Canada.

Advertisment

Also read | UK court jails 'proud paedophile' Gerrard Charnley to 14 months in jail

It is to be noted that, traditionally, whoever takes over as interim prime minister does not run as a candidate to lead the party.

Who can replace Justin Trudeau?

These are the top candidates that can replace Justin Trudeau if he resigns.

Dominic LeBlanc

File Photo: Canada Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc Photograph: (AFP)

Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc is among the top candidates to replace Trudeau. As per reports, the Canadian prime minister had a word with LeBlanc on whether he'd be willing to step in as the interim leader and prime minister.

Also read | US Capital riot ‘should not be rewritten’, says Biden day before Trump’s certification

Pierre Poilievre

Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre Photograph: (AFP)

Trudeau's main conservative rival Pierre Poilievre has been a vocal critic, calling the Canadian PM "weak" and a "wacko". Poilievre leads Trudeau's liberals by 20 points, 43 to 23 per cent, which, as per AFP, is enough to form a majority government after the next election.

Chrystia Freeland

File Photo: Chrystia Freeland Photograph: (AFP)

Freeland, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, is a potential high-profile replacement for Trudeau. In December, she presented the Canadian PM with his first open dissent from within his cabinet and resigned after a disagreement over how to respond to US president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)