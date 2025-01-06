Ahead of the anniversary of the US Capitol riot, United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday (Jan 5) that the events of January 6, 2021, should not be forgotten or “rewritten”.

Biden further went ahead to jab at the President-elect, saying that what Trump did was a threat to democracy. This comes a day before Trump’s second term in office is set to be certified by Congress.

“I don't think we should pretend it didn't happen,” he told reporters in the White House East Room on Sunday (Jan 5).

‘Threat to democracy’

Following Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections, Trump, who was president at the time, called for Congress and the vice president to block his certification. He falsely alleged widespread fraud that led to his defeat in the elections.

Trump supporters rallied outside the White House before attacking the Capitol building. Biden’s certification was then forced to be delayed until the next morning.

“I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy," Biden said, adding that “I’m hopeful that we’re beyond it.”

“I think it should not be rewritten, I don't think it should be forgotten,” he said during the press conference.

A peaceful transition

Biden also highlighted his efforts to ensure a “smooth transition” of power.

“We’ve got to get back to basic, normal transfer of power,” he said.

Biden often referred to Trump as a threat to democracy during the 2024 presidential race, when he was running as the Democratic presidential nominee against Republican Trump. However, he soon had to drop out of the elections and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Unlike in the last elections four years ago, Biden accepted Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential elections and invited him to the White House for a sit-down as a symbol of peaceful power transfer.

Donald Trump is set to return to the White House for his second term as the US president following his swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies)