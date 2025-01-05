US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul on Sunday (January 5), marking his final visit as the top US diplomat before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Monday, Blinken is set to meet his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, the same day the warrant to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol expires. Yoon faces allegations of insurrection attempting to impose martial law on 3 December. After his meetings in South Korea, Blinken will travel to Tokyo.

Yoon's strong relationship with outgoing Biden administration

Yoon had previously enjoyed a strong relationship with the Biden administration. He joined President Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister in a three-way summit and was chosen to lead a global democracy summit, a key initiative of the outgoing US administration.

What role does Blinken's visit play in South Korea's political crisis?

While the State Department’s statement did not directly address South Korea’s ongoing political crisis, it said that Blinken aims to maintain trilateral cooperation with Japan, particularly on intelligence sharing regarding North Korea.

Blinken’s visit comes during a period of political transition for both nations, with Trump set to return to the White House on 20 January. Last month, while responding to a question about the ongoing unrest in South Korea, Blinken told reporters, “I think Korea is one of the most powerful stories in the world about the emergence of democracy and democratic resilience, and we'll continue to look to Korea to set that example.”

Meanwhile, thousands of South Koreans took to the streets amid a snowstorm on Sunday for and against President Yoon. Some protesters demanded his arrest, while others called for his impeachment to be overturned. Yoon, suspended from office, has resisted arrest as the warrant deadline looms.

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to begin Yoon’s impeachment trial on 14 January. The court has 180 days to decide on whether to permanently remove Yoon from office or reinstate him. If the impeachment is upheld, South Korea must hold elections within 60 days.

(With inputs from agencies)