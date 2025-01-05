Thousands of South Koreans braved a snowstorm on Sunday (January 5) to rally both in support of and against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached over attempting to impose martial law in the country. Some demonstrators called for Yoon’s arrest, while others demanded his impeachment be nullified. Yoon has been resisting arrest as the deadline for the warrant approaches on Monday.

Chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), Park Jong-joon, said on Sunday that he would not allow investigators to detain Yoon before the warrant expired on Monday. Park argued that his team was legally bound to ensure the president's safety.

[SOS] TO ALL PEOPLE WATCHING SOUTH KOREA 🇰🇷

The 'Stop The Steal' movement and Yoon's radical supporters are insane. Yoon and his old supporters have consumed so many radical youtube videos. Impeachment is the only way Korea can save itself. #SouthKorea #President #Protest pic.twitter.com/LS2z5gtPas — Marooliv (@MaroolivDev) January 5, 2025

“Executing an arrest warrant amid allegations of procedural and legal impropriety undermines the PSS's fundamental mission of securing the President's absolute safety,” Park said in a public statement. He also refused to comply with a police request for questioning.

Yoon faces serious criminal charges, including insurrection, which is one of the few offences not covered by presidential immunity. If convicted, he could face imprisonment or, even the death penalty.

A Seoul court on Sunday rejected Yoon’s attempt to invalidate warrants for his arrest and the search of the presidential residence. According to court officials, the Seoul Western District Court dismissed the injunction, which Yoon’s legal team had argued was based on “illegal” procedures.

Yoon’s lawyer to file formal complaint against head of South Korea’s anti-corruption agency

Meanwhile, Yoon’s lawyer announced plans to file a formal complaint against the head of South Korea’s anti-corruption agency and police officers involved in the warrant execution. “The charges will include obstruction of justice, illegal entry, and violations of military facility protection laws,” the lawyer stated.

The opposition Democratic Party has demanded the dissolution of the security service protecting Yoon. This comes after hundreds of Yoon’s guards and military personnel prevented investigators from arresting him, ultimately leading to officials abandoning the attempt over safety concerns.

The Constitutional Court has set 14 January as the start date for Yoon’s impeachment trial. Although he is not required to attend, Yoon plans to appear at a “suitable session” during the trial’s five scheduled hearings, according to his lawyer.

The Constitutional Court has 180 days to decide whether to dismiss Yoon from office or reinstate his authority. If the impeachment is upheld, South Korea will hold elections within 60 days.

