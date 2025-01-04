Thousands of protesters both for and against suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered in Seoul on Saturday (January 4). The rallies followed a failed attempt to arrest Yoon, who had imposed a brief martial law before his suspension.

Yoon has remained defiant, staying within the presidential residence under heavy protection from hundreds of loyal presidential security officers who resisted prosecutors’ efforts to take him into custody.

Crowds of demonstrators filled the streets near the residence and major roads in the capital. While some called for Yoon’s arrest, others demanded his impeachment be declared invalid.

The president faces charges of insurrection, one of the few crimes not protected by presidential immunity. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence or potentially the death penalty.

Investigators urge acting President Choi Sang-mok to ask presidential security service to cooperate

Investigators have urged acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the arrest. However, on Friday, an attempt to apprehend Yoon ended when his guards, supported by military troops, blocked access to the residence.

Approximately 20 investigators and 80 police officers were met by 200 soldiers and security personnel who formed a human barrier to prevent the arrest. Although the confrontation involved shoving, no violence or shots were reported. Safety concerns eventually led prosecutors to call off the operation.

The arrest warrant is set to expire on Monday, and authorities may attempt another arrest before the deadline. If the warrant lapses, a new one could be requested.

Yoon’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on 14 January in the Constitutional Court. The trial will proceed even if he chooses not to attend.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his final days in office, is expected in Seoul on Monday for diplomatic discussions amid the ongoing political unrest.

