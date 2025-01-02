Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol resisited arrest for a third consecutive day on Thursday (January 02). Yoon remained inside his official residence and vowed to "fight" authorities who are trying to arrest him over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

'I vow to fight alongside you,' says Yoon Suk Yeol

Despite the mounting pressure, Yoon’s security team has blocked multiple attempts by police to raid the presidential residence. Outside his residence, Yoon’s right-wing supporters shouted “protect the president!” and even laid on the ground to block police officers, according to AFP.

As the deadline for the arrest warrant approaches, he issued a message to his supporters late on Wednesday, saying, “I am watching on YouTube live all the hard work you are doing.”

He added, “The Republic of Korea is currently in danger due to internal and external forces threatening its sovereignty. I vow to fight alongside you to the very end to protect this nation.”

Meanwhile, Yoon’s legal team has taken steps to block his arrest, filing an injunction with a constitutional court and submitting objections to the Seoul court that issued the warrant. Yoon’s lawyer has also warned that any police officers attempting to detain the former president could themselves face arrest by the presidential security service.

'As if trying to stage an insurrection wasn’t enough...': Opposition reacts

The Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament, criticised Yoon's defiant stance. Party spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae accused Yoon of being delusional and inciting violence among his supporters. “As if trying to stage an insurrection wasn’t enough, he is now inciting his supporters to an extreme clash,” Jo said.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), working alongside police and prosecutors, has until 6 January to carry out the arrest warrant.

Yoon’s martial law declaration, which he claimed was aimed at removing “anti-state elements,” lasted only a few hours before being overturned. His impeachment is now under review by South Korea’s constitutional court, which will decide whether to uphold it.

The political crisis in Seoul deepened last week when Yoon’s replacement, Han Duck-soo, was also impeached by parliament. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has since stepped in as acting president.

