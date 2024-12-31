South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday (Dec 31) approved the appointment of two of the three constitutional court justices, to fill vacancies on the nine-member bench for President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial.

While addressing a cabinet meeting, Choi said that he decided to appoint Jeong Gye-seon, a justice recommended by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), and Cho Han-chang, recommended by the ruling People Power Party.

However, the appointment of the two justice, partially fill the vacancies, as there is a need to appoint three justices.

Choi said that he would put the third justice on hold until there is a clear agreement.

"I decided to appoint the Constitutional Court justices because of the need to end the political uncertainty and social conflict as soon as possible and stop a possible crisis in the economy and people's livelihoods," he said.

Choi is currently the minister of economy and finance and now, is also serving as the acting president of South Korea after the impeachment of both president Yoon Suk-yeol and acting president Han Chuk-soo.

The DPK had demanded the former acting president Han to appoint three justices without any delay once motions for their appointments passed the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Since he refused to do so last week, the DPK voiced concerns and eventually impeached Han, which led to the suspension of his duties and the appointment of Choi as acting President.

Han’s refusal to formally appoint the three judges proves that he “does not have the will or qualification to uphold the constitution”, the Democratic Party’s floor leader, Park Chan-dae, said.

According to the law, there has to be at least six votes to uphold an impeachment motion.

South Korea has been facing political turmoil since President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law on December 3, after which he was impeached.

Arrest warrant for Yoon

Earlier today, South Korea issued an arrest warrant for impeached, suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol. The arrest warrant is nothing short of historic, as this marks the first attempt in South Korea's history to forcibly detain a president before the impeachment procedure is complete.

"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, was issued this morning," the investigators probing Yoon said in a statement.

"No schedule has been set for future proceedings," Joint Investigation Headquarters added.

(With inputs from agencies)