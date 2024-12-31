South Korea on Tuesday (Dec 31) issued an arrest warrant for impeached, suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. The arrest warrant comes after Yoon's short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country.

The arrest warrant is nothing short of historic, as this marks the first attempt in South Korea's history to forcibly detain a president before the impeachment procedure is complete.

Yoon arrest warrant

Investigators probing Yoon in a statement said "The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, was issued this morning."

"No schedule has been set for future proceedings," added Joint Investigation Headquarters.

The arrest warrant was issued 33 hours after it was issued. This, the local media claims, is the "longest time in history for a warrant hearing." As per AFP, the extended duration could indicate that the court was deliberating how to proceed.

When will Yoon be arrested?

While the arrest warrant against Yoon has been issued, it is unclear if and when the investigators and police will be able to execute it. Already, the Presidential Security Service has refused to comply with search warrants thrice.

Local media reports suggest that an imminent search of Yoon's residence or his arrest are unlikely, investigators are expected to coordinate with the presidential security service.

Meanwhile, police were deployed early on Tuesday outside the suspended President's house in central Seoul, likely in a bid to deflect scuffles as both supporters and protestors of Yoon stake out the residence.

According to AFP, anyone obstructing the arrest warrant's execution could face the arrest themselves.

The impeachment process of President Yoon Suk Yeol follows his controversial martial law decree. The move, which lawmakers described as an "insurrectionary" act, had thrown the nation into one of its worst political crises in recent years.

On Saturday (Dec 14), South Korean lawmakers impeached him with 204 votes in favour. With the success of the impeachment bid, Yoon stands suspended from office as South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to uphold his removal.

(With inputs from agencies)