South Korea’s suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has once again failed to comply with a summons from law enforcement officials, according to a report by Yonhap news agency on Sunday (December 29).

This is the third time he has ignored summons. He had previously ignored summons on December 18 and December 25 without providing any explanation for his absence.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) had ordered Yoon to appear for questioning at 10 am (GMT 0100) on Sunday. However, the 63-year-old president refused to come.

In a statement, the CIO confirmed, “President Yoon Suk Yeol did not appear at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) at 10 am today.” The office further added, “The Joint Investigation Headquarters will review and decide on future measures.”

The CIO is now considering its next steps, which may include issuing another summons or seeking an arrest warrant from the court to compel Yoon’s appearance.

Why is Yoon Suk Yeol under investigation?

The investigation was triggered by Yoon’s sudden declaration of martial law on 3 December, which was lifted only a few hours later. The conservative leader was stripped of his presidential duties by parliament on 14 December. The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing the impeachment vote.

The court has six months to issue its ruling. Should the impeachment be upheld, a by-election must be held within 60 days to elect a new president.

In Yoon’s absence, state affairs are being managed by Choi Sang-mok, the vice premier and finance minister, who is acting as president. This comes from the recent impeachment of Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo by parliament.

Han was removed from office on Friday after refusing to appoint three judges to the Constitutional Court.

Yoon is also facing criminal charges of insurrection, which, if proven, may lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies)