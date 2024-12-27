South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has now been appointed as the new acting president of the country on Friday (Dec 27) as the country deals with an upside-down political turmoil.

This comes after lawmakers voted to impeach the current acting leader, Han Duck-soo on Friday after he declined to appoint replacements for three vacant positions in the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for presiding over President Yoon’s impeachment trial.

Choi Sang-mok vowed to overcome the period of turmoil in the country, stressing that minimising government turmoil is of key importance.

"Minimising governmental turmoil is of utmost importance at this moment," Choi said in an address shortly after his appointment as acting leader. "The government will also dedicate all its efforts to overcoming this period of turmoil."

Who is Choi Sang-mok?

Choi, a 61-year-old veteran economic technocrat, has served for over 30 years in the finance ministry. He completed his bachelor's from the Seoul National University Law School, along with Yoon.

Now, he has been appointed for an unprecedented role as successor to an impeached acting leader Han Duck-soo.

Choi was one of Yoon's conservative loyalists in the cabinet until recently. He had multiple roles in the cabinet since the president was elected in 2022, initially being appointed as a secretary of the economy division.

Later, he was appointed as chief economic secretary, followed by finance minister in December 2023.

Choi has been leading an unofficial gathering of finance authorities, also known as F4, and has been seeking to placate fears among foreign investors and allies over the political turmoil.

Moreover, he pledged "unlimited liquidity" to soothe financial markets and also spoke with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reaffirm strong ties with America, South Korea's biggest ally.

(With inputs from agencies)