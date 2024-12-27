South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday (Dec 27), leaving Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok to serve as the country's acting president.

Advertisment

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik announced the result, saying, "I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach."

Also read: South Korea's suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment hearing over martial law crisis

Han had assumed the role of acting president earlier this month after President Yoon was impeached by parliament on 3 December due to his unsuccessful attempt to declare martial law.

Advertisment

The impeachment motion against Han was brought forth by the main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday.

The move came after Han declined to appoint replacements for three vacant positions in the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for presiding over President Yoon’s impeachment trial.

Han's impeachment means he will lose his presidential powers and responsibilities until the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove or reinstate him. The court is currently reviewing his predecessor Yoon’s earlier impeachment as well.

Advertisment

In response to the decision, Han said he would comply with the outcome. "In order to avoid further chaos and uncertainty, I will suspend my duties in accordance with relevant laws," he said.

He also mentioned that he would wait for the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the impeachment.

Prior to the parliamentary vote, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, which holds the majority in parliament, accused Han of "inciting insurrection."

There was uncertainty about the number of votes needed to impeach Han right up until the voting began.

In a separate development, the Constitutional Court held its first hearing on Friday to determine whether to reinstate Yoon or permanently remove him from office. The court has up to 180 days to reach a conclusion.

South Korean prosecutors are looking into allegations that Yoon committed rebellion and abused his power through his declaration of martial law.

Several high-ranking officials, including his defence minister, police chief, and senior military commanders, have already been arrested for their involvement in deploying troops and police to the National Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)