Amid the political unrest in South Korea, over half a million people protested in central Seoul on Saturday (Dec 28), demanding the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This comes a day after parliament voted to impeach his acting replacement Han Duck-soo.

More than 500,000 people participated in the rally, according to the organisers.

The country is facing political turmoil since Yoon's failed declaration of martial law on December 3.

Protesters were seen chanting "imprison Yoon Suk Yeol", as they marched from Gyeongbokgung Palace toward the Myeongdong shopping district.

Moreover, many of the protesters were also seen singing to K-pop music blasting from speaker trucks in what has now become a characteristic mix of celebration and spreading political messages.

Lawmakers impeach Han Duck-soo

Earlier on Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, leaving Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok to serve as the country's acting president.

The move came after Han declined to appoint replacements for three vacant positions in the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for presiding over President Yoon’s impeachment trial.

In response to the decision, Han said he would comply with the outcome. "In order to avoid further chaos and uncertainty, I will suspend my duties in accordance with relevant laws," he said.

Meanwhile, the constitutional court has now only six of its nine seats filled, however, it required at least six votes to uphold Yoon's removal from office, which means that a single dissenting voice could save his presidency.

The Court held its first hearing on Friday to determine whether to reinstate Yoon or permanently remove him from office. Further, it has up to 180 days to reach a conclusion.

As a safety measure, the court building is also barricaded by police buses and has been heavily guarded.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung sat on the ground with protesters at the anti-Yoon rally.

(With inputs from agencies)