South Korea on Sunday (Dec 29) witnessed one of the worst aviation disasters of its history as a passenger plane, which suffered a technical malfunction in the front landing gear, skidded off the runway, and crashed into concrete fencing. At least 177 people of the total 181 aboard are confirmed to have died in the tragedy. Families and friends of the victims rushed to the Muan International Airport to get details about their loved ones.

According to media reports, the family of a passenger aboard the ill-fated aircraft received a text message just minutes before the crash. "Should I say my last words?," the text read.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that many locals heard explosions at the airport during the accident and witnessed the plane turning into a fireball. "I saw the plane descending and thought it was about to land when I noticed a flash of light...Then there was a loud bang followed by smoke in the air, and then I heard a series of explosions," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The craft, a Boeing 737-800 Jeju Air plane, was en route from Bangkok to Muan. Videos of the crash have emerged on the internet, showing the twin-engine plane skidding off the runway, crashing, and immediately bursting into flames. Local media said only two people, both crew members, had been rescued, and the rest are feared dead.

Cause of the crash

Authorities blame the plane crash on ‘an unusually large flock of birds’.



“Staff members all said they had never seen so many birds before. They suddenly flew in from outside the airport,” an airport official was quoted as saying by local media.

According to the transport ministry, the plane was alerted about the flock at 8:57 am local time, minutes before the crash. Just a minute later, the pilot of the aircraft made a mayday call.

It was not clear what actions the airport authorities had taken to get the airspace cleared before and after the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies)