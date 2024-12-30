Investigators in South Korea, probing ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law declaration, said on Monday (Dec 30) that they are seeking an arrest warrant after he failed to show up for questioning.

Yoon has been summoned by the investigators thrice but has repeatedly refused to present himself.

Arrest warrant for Yoon

The South Korean probe team in a statement said "The Joint Investigation Headquarters filed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol with the Seoul Western District Court".

Last month, Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule in the country and imposed military rule, which was short-lived and was revoked soon after.

He is under investigation for his actions by prosecutors as well as a joint team comprising police, defence ministry, and anti-corruption officials.

According to AFP, Yoon even authorised the military to fire weapons if needed to enter parliament during his failed martial law bid.

This marks the first attempt in South Korea's history to forcibly detain a president before the impeachment procedure is complete.

Soon after the probe team's statement, Yoon's lawyers, as per AFP, submitted a letter to the district court labelling the arrest warrant "unjustified".

Calling the probe team an "unauthorised agency," his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun while speaking to the press said: "It was requested by an unauthorised agency and does not meet the requirements for an arrest warrant under the Criminal Procedure Act."

He also invoked presidential immunity and said that by the country's law, "an incumbent president cannot be prosecuted for abuse of power".

(With inputs from agencies)