South Korean investigators looking into Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, on Wednesday (Jan 1) vowed that they would execute the arrest warrant issued against the suspended president.

When will the arrest warrant be implemented?

Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) chief Oh Dong-woon said that they would execute "within the deadline", which is on Monday, January 6.

"We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to mobilise police and personnel in preparation," Dong-woon told reporters.

The CIO chief also warned that anyone trying to block the arrest or stop authorities from carrying out their duty would also face prosecution. His warning comes as both Yoon's supporters and protestors stake out the residence in central Seoul.

"We consider actions such as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to resist the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties," he said, adding that anyone doing this "could be prosecuted under charges of abuse of authority interfering with the exercise of rights and obstruction of official duties by special means".

Yoon arrest warrant

The arrest warrant for impeached, suspended Yoon Suk Yeol was issued on Tuesday (Dec 31), after the Presidential Security Service refused to comply with search warrants thrice.

It is nothing short of historic, as this marks the first attempt in South Korea's history to forcibly detain a president before the impeachment procedure is complete.

On Saturday (Dec 14), South Korean lawmakers impeached him with 204 votes in favour. With the success of the impeachment bid, Yoon stands suspended from office as South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to uphold his removal.

(With inputs from agencies)