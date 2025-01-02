United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be travelling to Delhi next week for the key US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) talks. He is expected to be in India on Monday and Tuesday and will co-chair the talks with his Indian counterpart, NSA Ajit Doval. This will be the 3rd round of iCET talks that have taken place since the launch of the initiative in January of 2023 in Washington.

Advertisment

The initiative seeks to expand strategic technology partnerships and defence-industrial cooperation between the two countries. It covers areas like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, advanced wireless technologies, semiconductors, and defence innovation. iCET also includes cooperation on defence technology, with projects like the co-development of jet engines (eg., GE F-414 for Tejas Mk-II) and space technologies, including joint missions and satellite launches.

Also read | Indian PM Narendra Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans that killed 15

During the Delhi visit, Sullivan is expected to hold a meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar and call on PM Modi. Sullivan had last travelled to India in June 2024, just weeks after PM Modi's 3rd term started. During that visit, both Sullivan and Doval held the 2nd round of the iCET meet. One of the key outcomes of the meeting was joint funding of $90+ million for the India-U.S. Global Challenges Institute for research in semiconductors, clean energy, and pandemic preparedness.

Advertisment

The visit comes days after EAM Jaishankar met Sullivan in the US during the former's US visit. The two consecutive high-level visits between the 2 sides show a continuous momentum in ties but come weeks before the new administration led by Donald Trump takes charge in Washington. Trump takes charge on 20th January, and before that, India has engaged with members of the incoming administration. EAM Jaishankar met with Michael Waltz, who has been nominated by Donald Trump as his national security advisor.

Also read | South Korea plane crash: A look at the last moments of the Jeju Air flight that killed 179

While ties between India and the US grew under the Biden administration, an incremental increase that has been in process for the last 20 years seen in every successive administration, irritants like Khalistani extremists getting space, and alleged Indian government links to the Pannun murder case have emerged. Having dealt with Trump in his previous term, Delhi has the experience to engage with the incoming administration, though tariff issues can be a spanner in ties.